Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) has a beta value of 0.32 and has seen 61272.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.60M, closed the last trade at $2.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -5.26% during that session. The PSTV stock price is -525.0% off its 52-week high price of $18.00 and -2.43% below the 52-week low of $2.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29100.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

Sporting -5.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the PSTV stock price touched $2.88 or saw a rise of 16.52%. Year-to-date, Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -39.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) have changed -29.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 41860.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $289.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1065.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36879.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -316.67% from current levels.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plus Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.31%, compared to 13.20% for the industry.

PSTV Dividends

Plus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plus Therapeutics Inc. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 72864.0 shares worth more than $0.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 17010.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73993.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.