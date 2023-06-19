OceanPal Inc. (OP) Shares Are Down -91.49% YTD

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.38M, closed the last trade at $1.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -9.57% during that session. The OP stock price is -5983.6% off its 52-week high price of $114.98 and 1.06% above the 52-week low of $1.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 44.74K shares.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

Sporting -9.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the OP stock price touched $1.89 or saw a rise of 48.08%. Year-to-date, OceanPal Inc. shares have moved -91.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -44.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) have changed -58.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 23990.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -94.70% over the past 6 months.

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 8.00 at a share yield of 423.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OceanPal Inc. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 54287.0 shares worth more than $0.38 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 4.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 48044.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.33 million and represent 3.82% of shares outstanding.