NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) Is A Buy According To Analysts

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) has seen 57723.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.51M, closed the last trade at $0.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.00% during that session. The NLSP stock price is -95.83% off its 52-week high price of $1.88 and 65.62% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 49020.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 41.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) trade information

Sporting -1.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the NLSP stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 5.88%. Year-to-date, NLS Pharmaceutics AG shares have moved -25.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) have changed -15.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 99920.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -525.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -316.67% from current levels.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.97% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.20% over the past 5 years.

NLSP Dividends

NLS Pharmaceutics AG is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.17% with a share float percentage of 24.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NLS Pharmaceutics AG having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 5.75 million shares worth more than $8.74 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, BVF Inc. held 17.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Affinity Asset Advisors, Llc, with the holding of over 0.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.52 million and represent 1.06% of shares outstanding.