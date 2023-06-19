NEXGEL Inc. (NXGL) Slumps 6.12%, A Gain For Bears

NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.81M, closed the last trade at $2.60 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 6.12% during that session. The NXGL stock price is -17.31% off its 52-week high price of $3.05 and 58.08% above the 52-week low of $1.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 70.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NEXGEL Inc. (NXGL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) trade information

Sporting 6.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the NXGL stock price touched $2.60 or saw a rise of 8.77%. Year-to-date, NEXGEL Inc. shares have moved 108.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) have changed 55.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 47350.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -92.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -92.31% from current levels.

NEXGEL Inc. (NXGL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 66.67% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $620k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $580k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $396k and $561k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 56.60% for the current quarter and 3.40% for the next.

NXGL Dividends

NEXGEL Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.70% with a share float percentage of 2.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NEXGEL Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Simon Quick Advisors, LLC with over 35715.0 shares worth more than $45715.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Simon Quick Advisors, LLC held 0.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 20431.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26151.0 and represent 0.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 5058.0 shares of worth $7207.0 while later fund manager owns 2970.0 shares of worth $3712.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.