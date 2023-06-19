Minim Inc. (MINM) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 52595.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.12M, closed the last trade at $4.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -4.87% during that session. The MINM stock price is -241.46% off its 52-week high price of $14.00 and 56.1% above the 52-week low of $1.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 75410.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Minim Inc. (MINM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.5.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

Sporting -4.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the MINM stock price touched $4.10 or saw a rise of 11.64%. Year-to-date, Minim Inc. shares have moved -12.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) have changed -13.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 64519.99999999999 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.35, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1071.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.35 while the price target rests at a high of $0.35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 91.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 91.46% from current levels.

Minim Inc. (MINM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Minim Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.82%, compared to 19.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and 44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $13.3 million and $12.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.30% for the current quarter and -10.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.40% over the past 5 years.

MINM Dividends

Minim Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.44% with a share float percentage of 9.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Minim Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clear Street LLC with over 3000.0 shares worth more than $8025.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Clear Street LLC held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 5387.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14410.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.