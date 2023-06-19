MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ): What Are The Positives?

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) has seen 57297.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.80M, closed the last trade at $0.96 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.72% during that session. The YGMZ stock price is -577.08% off its 52-week high price of $6.50 and 18.75% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 96030.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 232.98K shares.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

Sporting 1.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the YGMZ stock price touched $0.96 or saw a rise of 8.57%. Year-to-date, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares have moved 14.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) have changed -23.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.74% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.30% over the past 5 years.

YGMZ Dividends

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.62% with a share float percentage of 1.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 48903.0 shares worth more than $56727.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 45154.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52378.0 and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.