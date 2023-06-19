MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) Shares Are Up 39.16% YTD

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.00M, closed the last trade at $0.64 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 9.85% during that session. The MIND stock price is -53.12% off its 52-week high price of $0.98 and 42.19% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 178.98K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) trade information

Sporting 9.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the MIND stock price touched $0.64 or saw a rise of 20.99%. Year-to-date, MIND Technology Inc. shares have moved 39.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) have changed 34.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -212.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -212.5% from current levels.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 43.34% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 7.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

MIND Dividends

MIND Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.77% with a share float percentage of 14.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MIND Technology Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.49 million shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 1.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $54964.0 while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $49228.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.