MarketWise Inc. (MKTW) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $796.69M, closed the last trade at $2.45 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.41% during that session. The MKTW stock price is -70.2% off its 52-week high price of $4.17 and 40.82% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 77.52K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MarketWise Inc. (MKTW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) trade information

Sporting 0.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the MKTW stock price touched $2.45 or saw a rise of 5.04%. Year-to-date, MarketWise Inc. shares have moved 45.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) have changed 33.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -124.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.04% from current levels.

MarketWise Inc. (MKTW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 26.29% over the past 6 months, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $109.32 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $105.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $128.01 million and $119.93 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -14.60% for the current quarter and -12.30% for the next.

MKTW Dividends

MarketWise Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 1.63%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

MarketWise Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.98% with a share float percentage of 48.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MarketWise Inc. having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. with over 4.36 million shares worth more than $8.06 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. held 12.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 1.21 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.24 million and represent 3.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Pennsylvania Mutual Fund Inc and Royce Value Trust, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 0.5 million shares of worth $0.84 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $0.84 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.