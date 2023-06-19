Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) Shares Have Declined -59.87% Year To Date

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) has seen 50890.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.90M, closed the last trade at $1.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.64% during that session. The LSDI stock price is -233.33% off its 52-week high price of $4.00 and 30.83% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 913.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) trade information

Sporting -1.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the LSDI stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. shares have moved -59.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) have changed 29.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -191.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -191.67% from current levels.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (LSDI) estimates and forecasts

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $160k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

LSDI Dividends

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are K2 Principal Fund, L.P. with over 0.3 million shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, K2 Principal Fund, L.P. held 1.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Potomac Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.70% of shares outstanding.