LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA): What Is Good About Stock?

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 51234.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.20M, closed the last trade at $0.72 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 3.32% during that session. The LMFA stock price is -158.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.86 and 23.61% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 68390.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 768.64K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Sporting 3.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the LMFA stock price touched $0.72 or saw a rise of 4.0%. Year-to-date, LM Funding America Inc. shares have moved 30.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) have changed -16.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -177.78% from current levels.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.58% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 528.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $234k and $188k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,011.10% for the current quarter and 1,761.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.50% over the past 5 years.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.77% with a share float percentage of 40.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LM Funding America Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 1.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 99032.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77244.0 and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.64% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 99032.0 shares of worth $54665.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.