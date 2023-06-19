Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) Must Gain 95.82% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) has a beta value of 2.75 and has seen 0.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.98M, closed the last trade at $5.27 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 3.13% during that session. The LTBR stock price is -37.57% off its 52-week high price of $7.25 and 37.0% above the 52-week low of $3.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 60490.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.74K shares.

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) trade information

Sporting 3.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the LTBR stock price touched $5.27 or saw a rise of 3.48%. Year-to-date, Lightbridge Corporation shares have moved 35.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) have changed 24.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $126.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $126.00 while the price target rests at a high of $126.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2290.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2290.89% from current levels.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 14.07% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.40% over the past 5 years.

LTBR Dividends

Lightbridge Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.56% with a share float percentage of 8.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lightbridge Corporation having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.47 million shares worth more than $1.92 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 91371.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.37 million and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $1.34 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.42 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.