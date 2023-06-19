LENSAR Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) Shares Have Gain 71.73% Over The Past Month

LENSAR Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) has seen 62268.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.51M, closed the last trade at $4.07 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 3.83% during that session. The LNSR stock price is -85.5% off its 52-week high price of $7.55 and 53.32% above the 52-week low of $1.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 73750.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LENSAR Inc. (LNSR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

LENSAR Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) trade information

Sporting 3.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the LNSR stock price touched $4.07 or saw a rise of 6.44%. Year-to-date, LENSAR Inc. shares have moved 37.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LENSAR Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) have changed 71.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 44850.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -194.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -194.84% from current levels.

LENSAR Inc. (LNSR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 39.38% over the past 6 months.

LNSR Dividends

LENSAR Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LENSAR Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.28% with a share float percentage of 62.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LENSAR Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are North Run Capital LP with over 1.1 million shares worth more than $3.25 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, North Run Capital LP held 9.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.69 million and represent 9.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $0.84 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.