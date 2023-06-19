Lands’ End Inc. (LE): What Is Good About Stock?

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has a beta value of 3.01 and has seen 0.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $284.91M, closed the last trade at $8.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -4.17% during that session. The LE stock price is -113.28% off its 52-week high price of $18.15 and 27.14% above the 52-week low of $6.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 197.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lands’ End Inc. (LE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) trade information

Sporting -4.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the LE stock price touched $8.51 or saw a rise of 5.65%. Year-to-date, Lands’ End Inc. shares have moved 12.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) have changed -0.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -5.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.76% from current levels.

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.00%. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -57.10% and 28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $328.2 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $390.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -138.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

LE Dividends

Lands’ End Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 30 and September 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.37% with a share float percentage of 92.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lands’ End Inc. having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 2.1 million shares worth more than $17.87 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Capital Research Global Investors held 6.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frontier Capital Management Company LLC, with the holding of over 1.39 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.84 million and represent 4.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.46% shares in the company for having 2.1 million shares of worth $17.87 million while later fund manager owns 0.43 million shares of worth $3.62 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.