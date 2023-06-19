Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -6.92% Fall

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) has seen 79159.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.39M, closed the last trade at $3.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -6.92% during that session. The KRBP stock price is -605.88% off its 52-week high price of $22.80 and 19.81% above the 52-week low of $2.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 340.13K shares.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Sporting -6.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the KRBP stock price touched $3.23 or saw a rise of 12.23%. Year-to-date, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares have moved -40.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) have changed -20.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 34030.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.22% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.10% over the past 5 years.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.80% with a share float percentage of 11.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kiromic BioPharma Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 16457.0 shares worth more than $63525.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 1.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 1559.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6017.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 1222.0 shares of worth $6800.0 while later fund manager owns 143.0 shares of worth $795.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.