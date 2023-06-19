Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 16.64% Stock Price Incline

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 0.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.68M, closed the last trade at $0.87 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 16.64% during that session. The KPLT stock price is -98.85% off its 52-week high price of $1.73 and 54.02% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 164.92K shares.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

Sporting 16.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the KPLT stock price touched $0.87 or saw a rise of 1.14%. Year-to-date, Katapult Holdings Inc. shares have moved -8.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) have changed 42.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.14.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -7.92% over the past 6 months, compared to 18.50% for the industry.

KPLT Dividends

Katapult Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.93% with a share float percentage of 43.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Katapult Holdings Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Iridian Asset Management LLC with over 5.29 million shares worth more than $2.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Iridian Asset Management LLC held 5.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Anchorage Capital Group, LLC, with the holding of over 2.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.17 million and represent 2.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 1.64 million shares of worth $1.57 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $0.76 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.