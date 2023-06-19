Kaixin Auto Holdings. (NASDAQ: KXIN) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 1.25%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) has a beta value of 0.11 and has seen 0.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.30M, closed the last trade at $0.32 per share which meant 1.25% during that session. The KXIN stock price is -303.12% off its 52-week high price of $1.29 and 28.12% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 499.35K shares.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Sporting 1.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the KXIN stock price touched $0.32 or saw a rise of 3.03%. Year-to-date, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares have moved 10.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) have changed 0.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 85570.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.85% over the past 6 months.

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.20% with a share float percentage of 0.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaixin Auto Holdings having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 90645.0 shares worth more than $49401.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 68600.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37387.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.