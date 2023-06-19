Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Gain 2.26%, Marking Win By Bears

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) has seen 0.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.80M, closed the last trade at $2.26 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.26% during that session. The DERM stock price is -92.92% off its 52-week high price of $4.36 and 54.87% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 85.15K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) trade information

Sporting 2.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the DERM stock price touched $2.26 or saw a rise of 6.61%. Year-to-date, Journey Medical Corporation shares have moved 17.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) have changed 82.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 36240.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -209.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.74% from current levels.

Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Journey Medical Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 51.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.18%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.90% and 59.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.07 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $18.29 million and $17.65 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.60% for the current quarter and -13.40% for the next.

DERM Dividends

Journey Medical Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.41% with a share float percentage of 33.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Journey Medical Corporation having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 0.77 million shares worth more than $1.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, B. Riley Financial, Inc. held 6.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.49 million and represent 1.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 25394.0 shares of worth $57390.0 while later fund manager owns 22000.0 shares of worth $49719.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.