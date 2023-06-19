Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Gained 69.33% In One Month

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) has seen 84646.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.54M, closed the last trade at $9.41 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 6.93% during that session. The ZJYL stock price is -121.04% off its 52-week high price of $20.80 and 48.57% above the 52-week low of $4.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 154.11K shares.

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) trade information

Sporting 6.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the ZJYL stock price touched $9.41 or saw a rise of 54.76%. Year-to-date, Jin Medical International Ltd. shares have moved 18.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) have changed 69.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 18570.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) estimates and forecasts

ZJYL Dividends

Jin Medical International Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 89.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jin Medical International Ltd. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nomura Holdings Inc. with over 23956.0 shares worth more than $0.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Nomura Holdings Inc. held 0.30% of shares outstanding.