InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 70180.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.90M, closed the last trade at $1.31 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.15% during that session. The NVIV stock price is -951.15% off its 52-week high price of $13.77 and 38.17% above the 52-week low of $0.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 62.07K shares.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

Sporting 3.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the NVIV stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 20.12%. Year-to-date, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares have moved -44.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) have changed 9.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 43000.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $937.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $937.50 while the price target rests at a high of $937.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -71464.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -71464.89% from current levels.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.52% over the past 6 months.

NVIV Dividends

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.70% with a share float percentage of 12.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 34714.0 shares worth more than $36796.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 1.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 26246.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27820.0 and represent 0.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.59% shares in the company for having 16946.0 shares of worth $39823.0 while later fund manager owns 6821.0 shares of worth $13846.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.