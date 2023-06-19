Investors In Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) Will Start Making Money Again

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD) has seen 77133.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $206.32M, closed the last trade at $4.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -3.13% during that session. The THRD stock price is -396.77% off its 52-week high price of $24.59 and 24.24% above the 52-week low of $3.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 48360.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 52.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD) trade information

Sporting -3.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the THRD stock price touched $4.95 or saw a rise of 6.78%. Year-to-date, Third Harmonic Bio Inc. shares have moved 15.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD) have changed 13.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.30, which means that the shares’ value could drop -15.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.60 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.27% from current levels.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (THRD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Third Harmonic Bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.41%, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

THRD Dividends

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:THRD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.67% with a share float percentage of 98.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Third Harmonic Bio Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC with over 10.91 million shares worth more than $53.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC held 27.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 5.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.61 million and represent 14.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 0.47 million shares of worth $2.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $1.19 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.