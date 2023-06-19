Investor Trust Slackened After ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) Shares Dropped By -$0.01

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 89277.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.60M, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.77% during that session. The RETO stock price is -923.26% off its 52-week high price of $13.20 and 3.1% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 91330.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 93.94K shares.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Sporting -0.77% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the RETO stock price touched $1.29 or saw a rise of 12.06%. Year-to-date, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares have moved -68.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) have changed -42.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 12630.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.75% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.20% over the past 5 years.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 21510.0 shares worth more than $81781.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 2242.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8524.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.