Investor Confidence Dwindles After EpicQuest Education Group International Limited. (NASDAQ: EEIQ) Shares Drop By About -0.02

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) has seen 94812.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.40M, closed the last trade at $1.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.12% during that session. The EEIQ stock price is -116.07% off its 52-week high price of $3.63 and 52.38% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 53170.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 590.30K shares.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) trade information

Sporting -1.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the EEIQ stock price touched $1.68 or saw a rise of 14.72%. Year-to-date, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited shares have moved -23.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) have changed 18.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -48.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -48.81% from current levels.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.27% over the past 6 months, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.33 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.34 million and $5.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.50% for the current quarter and 18.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.70% over the past 5 years.

EEIQ Dividends

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.02% with a share float percentage of 0.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EpicQuest Education Group International Limited having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund with over 1797.0 shares worth more than $2803.0. As of Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held 0.02% of shares outstanding.