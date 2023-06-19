InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Shares Are Up 85.63% YTD

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) has a beta value of 0.22 and has seen 0.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.19M, closed the last trade at $3.10 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 8.77% during that session. The IHT stock price is -23.23% off its 52-week high price of $3.82 and 63.23% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 52.67K shares.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) trade information

Sporting 8.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the IHT stock price touched $3.10 or saw a rise of 14.36%. Year-to-date, InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares have moved 85.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) have changed 109.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 17880.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 103.95% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.50% over the past 5 years.

IHT Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between September 18 and September 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.65%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.66% with a share float percentage of 8.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InnSuites Hospitality Trust having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 51409.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 51409.0 shares of worth $0.16 million while later fund manager owns 27286.0 shares of worth $84586.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.30% of company’s outstanding stock.