INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) Is A Buy According To Analysts

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 77030.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $165.50M, closed the last trade at $8.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -2.71% during that session. The INMB stock price is -19.84% off its 52-week high price of $10.75 and 35.9% above the 52-week low of $5.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 63630.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 51.60K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) trade information

Sporting -2.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the INMB stock price touched $8.97 or saw a rise of 14.16%. Year-to-date, INmune Bio Inc. shares have moved 41.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) have changed 21.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 25.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -145.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -56.08% from current levels.

INmune Bio Inc. (INMB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 17.25% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -97.30%.

INMB Dividends

INmune Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.93% with a share float percentage of 15.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with INmune Bio Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.54 million shares worth more than $3.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.55 million and represent 1.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 0.36 million shares of worth $2.29 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $1.07 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.94% of company’s outstanding stock.