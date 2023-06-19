Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.60M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.02% during that session. The IKT stock price is -98.36% off its 52-week high price of $1.21 and 27.87% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 46420.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 205.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

Sporting -3.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the IKT stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 14.08%. Year-to-date, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 22.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) have changed -7.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -719.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -719.67% from current levels.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.72%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.70% and 11.10% for the next quarter.

IKT Dividends

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.06% with a share float percentage of 26.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.96 million shares worth more than $1.95 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 1.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.64% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 42707.0 shares of worth $31556.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.