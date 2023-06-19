ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) Shares Gain $0.93 After Investor Confidence Raised

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) has seen 0.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.60M, closed the last trade at $4.76 per share which meant it gained $0.93 on the day or 24.28% during that session. The IZM stock price is -21.43% off its 52-week high price of $5.78 and 66.18% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 190.36K shares.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) trade information

Sporting 24.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the IZM stock price touched $4.76 or saw a rise of 0.83%. Year-to-date, ICZOOM Group Inc. shares have moved 43.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) have changed 70.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 94150.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) estimates and forecasts

IZM Dividends

ICZOOM Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.19% with a share float percentage of 0.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ICZOOM Group Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 80000.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC held 1.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 56083.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97023.0 and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.