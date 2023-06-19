How Will Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Perform In Months To Come?

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) has a beta value of 2.68 and has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.40M, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -11.36% during that session. The TKAT stock price is -456.41% off its 52-week high price of $2.17 and 25.64% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 110.71K shares.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Sporting -11.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the TKAT stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 20.41%. Year-to-date, Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares have moved -29.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) have changed -30.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 99640.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -156.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -156.41% from current levels.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.31% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $304k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2019. Year-ago sales stood $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -87.20% for the current quarter and 42.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.10% over the past 5 years.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.04% with a share float percentage of 1.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Takung Art Co. Ltd. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 80509.0 shares worth more than $50728.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 76000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47887.0 and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.