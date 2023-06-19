How Will Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX: COHN) Perform In Months To Come?

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 0.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.20M, closed the last trade at $4.74 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 5.10% during that session. The COHN stock price is -199.58% off its 52-week high price of $14.20 and 30.59% above the 52-week low of $3.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 34.74K shares.

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) trade information

Sporting 5.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the COHN stock price touched $4.74 or saw a rise of 10.9%. Year-to-date, Cohen & Company Inc. shares have moved -43.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) have changed -29.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 1680.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -954.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -954.85% from current levels.

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.87% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -220.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

COHN Dividends

Cohen & Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 21.10%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.65% with a share float percentage of 10.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cohen & Company Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AE Wealth Management LLC with over 66771.0 shares worth more than $0.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, AE Wealth Management LLC held 3.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26730.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 1.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.46% shares in the company for having 8300.0 shares of worth $69222.0 while later fund manager owns 7503.0 shares of worth $62575.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.