How Will Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) Perform In Months To Come?

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.87M, closed the last trade at $1.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -4.27% during that session. The BBLG stock price is -3664.33% off its 52-week high price of $59.10 and -1.91% below the 52-week low of $1.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 76.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.5.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Sporting -4.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the BBLG stock price touched $1.57 or saw a rise of 75.08%. Year-to-date, Bone Biologics Corporation shares have moved -75.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -71.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) have changed -68.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 13670.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $14.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -807.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -43.31% from current levels.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.06% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.80% over the past 5 years.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bone Biologics Corporation The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 50000.0 shares worth more than $78500.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 26872.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42189.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.