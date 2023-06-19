How Is The Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has seen 82913.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.59M, closed the last trade at $2.12 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 3.92% during that session. The TBIO stock price is -56.6% off its 52-week high price of $3.32 and 49.06% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 80100.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 209.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) trade information

Sporting 3.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the TBIO stock price touched $2.12. Year-to-date, Telesis Bio Inc. shares have moved 76.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have changed 4.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -135.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -135.85% from current levels.

Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Telesis Bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 75.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.94%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.00% and 40.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.6 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.66 million and $5.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.10% for the current quarter and 105.70% for the next.

TBIO Dividends

Telesis Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.15% with a share float percentage of 68.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telesis Bio Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Northpond Ventures, Llc with over 9.84 million shares worth more than $30.52 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Northpond Ventures, Llc held 33.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Penn Capital Management Co., Inc., with the holding of over 0.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.69 million and represent 1.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.04% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $0.37 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.