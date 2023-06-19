How Is GD Culture Group Limited.(NASDAQ: GDC) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 61677.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.10M, closed the last trade at $4.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.79% during that session. The GDC stock price is -952.63% off its 52-week high price of $44.00 and 56.94% above the 52-week low of $1.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 million shares.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) trade information

Sporting -2.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the GDC stock price touched $4.18 or saw a rise of 5.86%. Year-to-date, GD Culture Group Limited shares have moved 100.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) have changed -36.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 36950.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 62.02% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.30% over the past 5 years.

GDC Dividends

GD Culture Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.13% with a share float percentage of 7.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GD Culture Group Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 4312.0 shares worth more than $11124.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, UBS Group AG held 0.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 489.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1261.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.