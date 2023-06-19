How Is Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) has seen 0.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.59M, closed the last trade at $1.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -17.21% during that session. The ACON stock price is -134.65% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 62.38% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aclarion Inc. (ACON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information

Sporting -17.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the ACON stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 26.28%. Year-to-date, Aclarion Inc. shares have moved 74.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) have changed 39.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 44920.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -197.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -197.03% from current levels.

Aclarion Inc. (ACON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 77.16% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

ACON Dividends

Aclarion Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aclarion Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.24% with a share float percentage of 1.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aclarion Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Captrust Financial Advisors with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $80907.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Captrust Financial Advisors held 1.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 15801.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10270.0 and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.