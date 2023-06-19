How Is AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.50M, closed the last trade at $1.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -4.84% during that session. The ACRX stock price is -544.07% off its 52-week high price of $7.60 and 53.39% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 181.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.5.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

Sporting -4.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the ACRX stock price touched $1.18 or saw a rise of 11.94%. Year-to-date, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -47.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) have changed 61.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -238.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -238.98% from current levels.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -139.30%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -105.20% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -80.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $70k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $570k and $507k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -93.00% for the current quarter and -86.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.60% over the past 5 years.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.