Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Toro Corp. (TORO)

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) has seen 78192.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.10M, closed the last trade at $3.16 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 4.98% during that session. The TORO stock price is -722.78% off its 52-week high price of $26.00 and 55.06% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) trade information

Sporting 4.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the TORO stock price touched $3.16 or saw a rise of 0.63%. Year-to-date, Toro Corp. shares have moved -72.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) have changed -23.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Toro Corp. (TORO) estimates and forecasts

TORO Dividends

Toro Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.29% with a share float percentage of 0.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toro Corp. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 23498.0 shares worth more than $74253.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 22731.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71829.0 and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.