Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA)’s 0.95% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 70532.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.15M, closed the last trade at $11.68 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 0.95% during that session. The HEPA stock price is -104.2% off its 52-week high price of $23.85 and 55.48% above the 52-week low of $5.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 85760.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 348.02K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) trade information

Sporting 0.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the HEPA stock price touched $11.68 or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 94.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) have changed 66.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $74.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -533.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -139.73% from current levels.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 85.40% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

HEPA Dividends

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $2.57 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 80138.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.24 million and represent 2.10% of shares outstanding.