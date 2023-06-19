HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) Disappoints Wall Street With -3.29% Stock Price Loss

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) has seen 56140.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.69M, closed the last trade at $1.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.29% during that session. The HTCR stock price is -133.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.43 and 46.94% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) trade information

Sporting -3.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the HTCR stock price touched $1.47 or saw a rise of 6.37%. Year-to-date, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. shares have moved 61.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) have changed 22.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 74190.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -308.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -308.16% from current levels.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HeartCore Enterprises Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 245.95%, compared to 30.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 61.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

HTCR Dividends

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 77.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.25% with a share float percentage of 1.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HeartCore Enterprises Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 25503.0 shares worth more than $24610.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kestra Advisory Services, LLC, with the holding of over 10500.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10132.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.