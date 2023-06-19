GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Is A Buy According To Analysts

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) has seen 53628.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.68M, closed the last trade at $2.78 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The GP stock price is -52.16% off its 52-week high price of $4.23 and 39.93% above the 52-week low of $1.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 50990.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 78.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the GP stock price touched $2.78 or saw a rise of 2.11%. Year-to-date, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares have moved 60.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -187.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -79.86% from current levels.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.49%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.50% and 47.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 122.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.98 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.82 million and $3.85 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 189.90% for the current quarter and 330.50% for the next.

GP Dividends

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.22% with a share float percentage of 11.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GreenPower Motor Company Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC held 0.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 59080.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 11083.0 shares of worth $25823.0 while later fund manager owns 5005.0 shares of worth $18368.0 as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.