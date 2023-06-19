Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Forecast To Gain 82.0% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) has seen 87150.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $122.80M, closed the last trade at $1.80 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.56% during that session. The GRRR stock price is -2733.33% off its 52-week high price of $51.00 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 594.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Sporting 0.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the GRRR stock price touched $1.80 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. shares have moved -77.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) have changed -5.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -455.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -455.56% from current levels.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gorilla Technology Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -76.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 77.53%, compared to 18.50% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.16 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.44% with a share float percentage of 24.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gorilla Technology Group Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 56158.0 shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 25591.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 41258.0 shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 14900.0 shares of worth $71520.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.