Genelux Corporation (GNLX) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) has seen 56140.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $892.50M, closed the last trade at $35.00 per share which meant it lost -$1.18 on the day or -3.26% during that session. The GNLX stock price is -12.2% off its 52-week high price of $39.27 and 84.71% above the 52-week low of $5.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43360.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 49.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genelux Corporation (GNLX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) trade information

Sporting -3.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the GNLX stock price touched $35.00 or saw a rise of 4.63%. Year-to-date, Genelux Corporation shares have moved 469.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) have changed 41.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 73470.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 3.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -11.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -8.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.57% from current levels.

Genelux Corporation (GNLX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.30%.

GNLX Dividends

Genelux Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.38% with a share float percentage of 0.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genelux Corporation having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 67658.0 shares worth more than $1.88 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, with the holding of over 44940.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 million and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.