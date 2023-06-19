Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) has a beta value of 0.10 and has seen 72107.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.81M, closed the last trade at $0.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.25% during that session. The VINO stock price is -1389.66% off its 52-week high price of $8.64 and 5.17% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43210.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 471.85K shares.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

Sporting -2.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the VINO stock price touched $0.58 or saw a rise of 10.77%. Year-to-date, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. shares have moved -49.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) have changed -13.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.46 while the price target rests at a high of $11.46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1875.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1875.86% from current levels.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.24% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.20% over the past 5 years.

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.42% with a share float percentage of 0.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 14705.0 shares worth more than $8495.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hexagon Capital Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 8481.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4899.0 and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 8998.0 shares of worth $5198.0 while later fund manager owns 6191.0 shares of worth $3576.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.