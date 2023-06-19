Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) Forecast To Gain 77.33% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) has a beta value of 2.36 and has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.00M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.62% during that session. The FLNT stock price is -166.18% off its 52-week high price of $1.81 and 17.65% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 204.37K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fluent Inc. (FLNT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) trade information

Sporting -1.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the FLNT stock price touched $0.68 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, Fluent Inc. shares have moved -37.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) have changed 8.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -341.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -341.18% from current levels.

Fluent Inc. (FLNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fluent Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100.00%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $86.61 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $94.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $98.36 million and $89.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -11.90% for the current quarter and 6.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 76.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

FLNT Dividends

Fluent Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fluent Inc.