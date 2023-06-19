Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Dropped -31.79% In One Month

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 80243.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.38M, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -6.82% during that session. The ENOB stock price is -460.61% off its 52-week high price of $3.70 and 6.06% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 77010.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 60.12K shares.

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) trade information

Sporting -6.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the ENOB stock price touched $0.66 or saw a rise of 12.0%. Year-to-date, Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -35.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) have changed -31.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 26.74.

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.71% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.40% over the past 5 years.

ENOB Dividends

Enochian Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.55% with a share float percentage of 15.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enochian Biosciences Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.23 million shares worth more than $1.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 2.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.32 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.29 million and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 0.42 million shares of worth $0.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $0.36 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.90% of company’s outstanding stock.