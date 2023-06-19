Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 0.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.60M, closed the last trade at $0.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.91% during that session. The ELYS stock price is -194.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.47 and 78.0% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 89010.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 88.57K shares.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Sporting -4.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the ELYS stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Elys Game Technology Corp. shares have moved 80.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) have changed -5.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.77.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 173.32% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.19 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $10.35 million and $11.87 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.10% for the current quarter and -7.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.50% over the past 5 years.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.32% with a share float percentage of 1.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elys Game Technology Corp. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69030.0 and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 54751.0 shares of worth $39968.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.