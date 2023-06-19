Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) Has Fallen -4.74%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 55735.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.00M, closed the last trade at $1.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.74% during that session. The ELBM stock price is -305.41% off its 52-week high price of $4.50 and 25.23% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42010.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 78.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) trade information

Sporting -4.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the ELBM stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 11.2%. Year-to-date, Electra Battery Materials Corporation shares have moved -33.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) have changed 17.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.60 while the price target rests at a high of $7.42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -568.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -134.23% from current levels.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electra Battery Materials Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.55%, compared to 11.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 60.50% over the past 5 years.

ELBM Dividends

Electra Battery Materials Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.25% with a share float percentage of 2.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electra Battery Materials Corporation having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. with over 3.18 million shares worth more than $6.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. held 8.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Group Holdings, Inc., with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.55 million and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.