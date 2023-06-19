Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX): What Makes The Stock Good?

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) has seen 0.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $551.78M, closed the last trade at $8.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -4.82% during that session. The EWTX stock price is -72.65% off its 52-week high price of $14.33 and 33.37% above the 52-week low of $5.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 195.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Sporting -4.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the EWTX stock price touched $8.30 or saw a rise of 18.39%. Year-to-date, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -7.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) have changed -10.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 25.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -285.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.76% from current levels.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.71%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.80% and -23.50% for the next quarter.

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.14% with a share float percentage of 108.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 14.57 million shares worth more than $97.16 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 23.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.94 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.96 million and represent 12.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.31% shares in the company for having 1.46 million shares of worth $13.98 million while later fund manager owns 1.38 million shares of worth $14.08 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.