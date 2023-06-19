Does Intellicheck Inc. (IDN)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Intellicheck Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 63212.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.10M, closed the last trade at $2.56 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.39% during that session. The IDN stock price is -31.64% off its 52-week high price of $3.37 and 35.55% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 57010.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 43.29K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Intellicheck Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) trade information

Sporting 0.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the IDN stock price touched $2.56 or saw a rise of 6.57%. Year-to-date, Intellicheck Inc. shares have moved 28.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intellicheck Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) have changed 9.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 22760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -95.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.34% from current levels.

Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intellicheck Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.00%, compared to 20.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.44 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.01 million and $4.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.80% for the current quarter and 18.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 49.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

IDN Dividends

Intellicheck Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intellicheck Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.10% with a share float percentage of 41.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intellicheck Inc. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bleichroeder LP with over 2.07 million shares worth more than $5.18 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Bleichroeder LP held 10.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.51 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.77 million and represent 7.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 0.52 million shares of worth $1.05 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $0.48 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.