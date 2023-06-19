Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) has seen 0.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.20M, closed the last trade at $1.20 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 9.09% during that session. The CYN stock price is -43.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.72 and 51.67% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 119.49K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cyngn Inc. (CYN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Sporting 9.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the CYN stock price touched $1.20. Year-to-date, Cyngn Inc. shares have moved 78.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) have changed 41.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -733.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -316.67% from current levels.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cyngn Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 66.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.68%, compared to 14.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -26.70% and -6.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,052.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $370k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $620k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.26% with a share float percentage of 54.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cyngn Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redpoint Management, Llc with over 2.46 million shares worth more than $3.06 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Redpoint Management, Llc held 7.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.72 million and represent 1.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 80692.0 shares of worth $75850.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.