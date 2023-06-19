Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Shares Have Inclined 29.89% Year To Date

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) has a beta value of 5.19 and has seen 0.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.97M, closed the last trade at $4.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.72 on the day or -12.70% during that session. The CELZ stock price is -186.87% off its 52-week high price of $14.20 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $3.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 212.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Sporting -12.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the CELZ stock price touched $4.95 or saw a rise of 26.34%. Year-to-date, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares have moved 29.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) have changed -25.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 35130.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -506.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -506.06% from current levels.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.66%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.50% and -25.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 12422.0 shares worth more than $62110.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6105.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30525.0 and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.