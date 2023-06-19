Could Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 90887.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.40M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.57% during that session. The FREQ stock price is -1410.81% off its 52-week high price of $5.59 and 5.41% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 209.40K shares.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) trade information

Sporting -1.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the FREQ stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 7.5%. Year-to-date, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -90.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) have changed -6.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.87.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Frequency Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.61%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.60% and 36.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.10% over the past 5 years.

FREQ Dividends

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.19% with a share float percentage of 22.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frequency Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.73 million shares worth more than $0.87 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.65 million and represent 3.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.53% shares in the company for having 1.25 million shares of worth $4.8 million while later fund manager owns 1.0 million shares of worth $4.54 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.