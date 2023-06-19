Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) Shares Gain $0.19 After Investor Confidence Raised

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) has seen 0.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.05M, closed the last trade at $1.20 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 18.81% during that session. The CNTB stock price is -73.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.08 and 48.33% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 641.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) trade information

Sporting 18.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the CNTB stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 0.83%. Year-to-date, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited shares have moved 38.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) have changed 2.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 84050.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.52 while the price target rests at a high of $48.18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3915.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2860.0% from current levels.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 38.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.76%, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

CNTB Dividends

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.45% with a share float percentage of 68.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.99 million shares worth more than $6.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 12.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 million and represent 2.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 1.13 million shares of worth $0.98 million while later fund manager owns 14588.0 shares of worth $12659.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.